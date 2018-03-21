Kim Davis, the Kentucky clerk who refused to issue marriage licenses to gay and lesbian couples, says she “loves homosexuals.”

Earlier this year, Davis released her memoir, Under God's Authority: The Kim Davis Story, which she coauthored with Mat Staver, chairman of Liberty Counsel, the Christian conservative group that represented Davis in court. Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee wrote the book's foreword.

Davis' refusal to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples landed her five days in jail for contempt of court. The ordeal turned Davis into a Christian celebrity.

In an interview with the Christian Post to promote her book, Davis said that she has been portrayed unfairly by the mainstream media.

“The only mean or negative thing I ever said to a same-sex couple who wanted a marriage license was ‘No,'” Davis said. “Instantly, the mainstream media painted an unfair picture of me as a terrible person – and most of the time, they didn’t even talk to me.”

“I love the homosexuals. I hate their sin, but I love that person. I can separate the two. I can love the soul and hate the sin. That's what God says we are to do. I simply couldn't compromise on my beliefs,” she added.