Kim Davis, the Kentucky clerk who
refused to issue marriage licenses to gay and lesbian couples, says
she “loves homosexuals.”
Earlier this year, Davis released her
memoir, Under God's Authority: The Kim Davis Story, which she
coauthored with Mat Staver, chairman of Liberty Counsel, the
Christian conservative group that represented Davis in court. Former
Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee wrote the book's foreword.
Davis' refusal to issue marriage
licenses to same-sex couples landed her five days in jail for
contempt of court. The ordeal turned Davis into a Christian
celebrity.
In an interview with the Christian
Post to promote her book, Davis said that she has been portrayed
unfairly by the mainstream media.
“The only mean or negative thing I
ever said to a same-sex couple who wanted a marriage license was
‘No,'” Davis
said. “Instantly, the mainstream media painted an unfair
picture of me as a terrible person – and most of the time, they
didn’t even talk to me.”
“I love the homosexuals. I hate
their sin, but I love that person. I can separate the two. I can
love the soul and hate the sin. That's what God says we are to do.
I simply couldn't compromise on my beliefs,” she added.