Vice President Mike Pence was greeted with rainbow pride flags as he participated in Saturday's St. Patrick's Day parade in Savannah, Georgia.

Activists also held signs that read “Mike Pence Is A Homophobe” and “The Devil Went Down to Georgia.”

According to the AP, the protesters followed Pence as he marched, waving rainbow flags in the background as he was photographed.

“VP Pence came to Savannah to march in our parade,” tweeted @frannipan. “And every. single. picture taken of him has a pride flag in the background.”

Pence ignored the protesters, but “stopped to hug a woman next to them holding a banner saying 'Team Trump Rebuild America,'” the AP reported.

Pence has a long record of opposing LGBT rights in the U.S. House and as governor of Indiana.

He made national headlines in 2015 when he signed a bill into law that opponents said would allow business owners to refuse to serve members of the LGBT community based on their religious beliefs. Then-Governor Pence at first defended his decision to sign the bill, but a growing backlash pushed him to call for a “fix” to the law. Pence is also opposed to same-sex marriage. In Congress, he voted against the Employment Non-Discrimination Act (ENDA), repeal of “Don't Ask, Don't Tell” and the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act.

In October, the White House denied a report that President Donald Trump once joked Pence “wants to hang” all gay people.

(Related: White House denies Trump joked that Mike Pence “wants to hang” all gay people.)