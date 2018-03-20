Out actress Cynthia Nixon on Monday
announced her bid to run for New York governor.
The 51-year-old Nixon will face
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo in the Democratic primary later this year.
Cuomo is seeking a third term.
Nixon announced her campaign in a
2-minute video.
“I love New York, and today I'm
announcing my candidacy for governor,” Nixon said in tweeting the
video.
Nixon is seen walking her child to
school and riding the New York City subway in the video.
“I was given chances I just don’t
see for most of New York’s kids today,” Nixon say in the video.
“Our leaders are letting us down. We are now the most unequal state
in the entire country, with both incredible wealth and extreme
poverty. Half the kids in our upstate cities live below the poverty
line. How did we let this happen?”
“I love New York. I’ve never wanted
to live anywhere else. But something has to change. We want our
government to work again, on health care, ending mass incarceration,
fixing our broken subway. We are sick of politicians who care more
about headlines and power than they do about us. It can’t just be
business as usual anymore,” she adds.
The Wall Street Journal reported
in August that Nixon, who is best known for playing Miranda Hobbes on
the HBO dramedy Sex and the City, was considering a
gubernatorial run.
Nixon, who is raising three children
with her wife Christine Marinoni, is an outspoken critic of Cuomo's
policies on public education and has compared the governor to
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, a strong proponent of charter
schools.
“Basically, Governor Cuomo is
shortchanging the children of New York state,” the actress said in
April during an appearance on ABC's The View. “He is not
against public schools but he doesn't like to pay for them.”
"He also wants to increase the
number of privately-run charter schools in New York City by more than
50 percent,” Nixon
wrote in a March op-ed. “And he has been a loud proponent of
private school tax credits, essentially a backdoor voucher system.
These are policies we expect from Betsy DeVos, but from Andrew
Cuomo?”
If elected, Nixon would become New
York's first openly gay governor. New York has also not had a female
governor.