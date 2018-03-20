Out actress Cynthia Nixon on Monday announced her bid to run for New York governor.

The 51-year-old Nixon will face Governor Andrew M. Cuomo in the Democratic primary later this year. Cuomo is seeking a third term.

Nixon announced her campaign in a 2-minute video.

“I love New York, and today I'm announcing my candidacy for governor,” Nixon said in tweeting the video.

Nixon is seen walking her child to school and riding the New York City subway in the video.

“I was given chances I just don’t see for most of New York’s kids today,” Nixon say in the video. “Our leaders are letting us down. We are now the most unequal state in the entire country, with both incredible wealth and extreme poverty. Half the kids in our upstate cities live below the poverty line. How did we let this happen?”

“I love New York. I’ve never wanted to live anywhere else. But something has to change. We want our government to work again, on health care, ending mass incarceration, fixing our broken subway. We are sick of politicians who care more about headlines and power than they do about us. It can’t just be business as usual anymore,” she adds.

The Wall Street Journal reported in August that Nixon, who is best known for playing Miranda Hobbes on the HBO dramedy Sex and the City, was considering a gubernatorial run.

Nixon, who is raising three children with her wife Christine Marinoni, is an outspoken critic of Cuomo's policies on public education and has compared the governor to Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, a strong proponent of charter schools.

“Basically, Governor Cuomo is shortchanging the children of New York state,” the actress said in April during an appearance on ABC's The View. “He is not against public schools but he doesn't like to pay for them.”

"He also wants to increase the number of privately-run charter schools in New York City by more than 50 percent,” Nixon wrote in a March op-ed. “And he has been a loud proponent of private school tax credits, essentially a backdoor voucher system. These are policies we expect from Betsy DeVos, but from Andrew Cuomo?”

If elected, Nixon would become New York's first openly gay governor. New York has also not had a female governor.