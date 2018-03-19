California state Senator Toni Atkins, a Democrat, is poised to make history as the first lesbian to helm the California Senate.

Atkins, a former Assembly speaker, will take over the Senate's top job from Kevin de Leon, also a Democrat, on Wednesday. De Leon is term-limited, so he's barred from seeking re-election.

The 55-year-old Atkins will also be the first woman to hold the position.

Atkins told the AP that her focus will be on running the Senate.

“I think you're going to see my focus will be internally, so you're not going to get any big pronouncements,” Atkins said.

Atkins is among the eight members of the California Legislative LGBT Caucus.

She and wife Jennifer LeSar married in 2008.

Atkins' ascension comes as California is increasingly at odds with the Trump administration, which is suing the state over how it deals with immigrants who are living in the United States illegally.