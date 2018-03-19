California state Senator Toni Atkins, a
Democrat, is poised to make history as the first lesbian to helm the
California Senate.
Atkins, a former Assembly speaker, will
take over the Senate's top job from Kevin de Leon, also a Democrat,
on Wednesday. De Leon is term-limited, so he's barred from seeking
re-election.
The 55-year-old Atkins will also be the
first woman to hold the position.
Atkins told the AP that her focus will
be on running the Senate.
“I think you're going to see my focus
will be internally, so you're not going to get any big
pronouncements,” Atkins said.
Atkins is among the eight members of
the California Legislative LGBT Caucus.
She and wife Jennifer LeSar married in
2008.
Atkins' ascension comes as California
is increasingly at odds with the Trump administration, which is suing
the state over how it deals with immigrants who are living in the
United States illegally.