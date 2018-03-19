In an interview with The Daily Beast to promote his latest project, actor Cory Michael Smith said that he identifies as queer.

The 31-year-old Smith is best known for playing Edward Nygma, aka The Riddler, on Fox's Gotham.

In his latest film, 1985, which just premiered at SXSW Festival, Smith plays Adrian, a closeted young man who travels to Texas to spend the holidays with his family. His partner recently died of AIDS. And a sick Adrian is heading home to say goodbye.

Smith said that the film's premise felt familiar.

“I'm from Middle America... I'm from Ohio. I've been living here [in New York] for a while, and there are stretches when I don't see my family often,” Smith said. “Going home and that whole charade is very familiar. The first family dinner after a while. Coming out to a family, the fear of that.”

Smith said that while his family handled his coming out with “a lot of love,” it took “a lot of time.”

He added that he was “overwhelmed” by his character's story.

“It's a film that is going back to a moment and telling a very personal story about the pain and suffering that certain people went through. Sometimes I think it's OK to have a moment of silence and consider what that experience was,” Smith said.