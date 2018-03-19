Christian conservative Linda Harvey, a
vocal opponent of LGBT rights, last week suggested that “dead-end”
gay and lesbian relationships were God's punishment for abortion.
Harvey, president of the Columbus,
Ohio-based Mission America, made her remarks at the Bringing America
Back to Life Convention.
“One has to consider, first of all,
the horrifying possibility that this complete sexual and human
identity meltdown could be an aspect of God’s judgment on us for
aborting millions of our children,” Harvey
said. “It is very possible that as an instrument of God’s
judgment, he is using the punishment to come on us through our
children, the corruption of our children.”
“The same-sex pair purposely avoids
vaginal intercourse in favor of everything but. God has given us a
quick way to assess the worth of two males or two females; these
avoidance and substitution relationships involve not literal or
symbolic life creation, but the opposite. They involve the waste
functions of the body or empty relations with spilled sperm or
substitutes for the male organ. You get the idea. They are dead-end,
degrading passions.”
“There is no life and there is often
disease. It’s the recipe for personal, societal, cultural, and
spiritual disaster. Death is the central driving force for the
abortion movement – the death of a person. Death and the absence of
new life are also the connection among the LGBT movement. Without the
rejection of heterosexual norms – husbands and wives who create
babies – the LGBTQ movement has no reason to exist,” she added.
Harvey's presentation was titled “The
Intersection of Sexual Anarchy, the 'LGBT' Agenda, and the Pro-Life
Movement.”