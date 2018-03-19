Christian conservative Linda Harvey, a vocal opponent of LGBT rights, last week suggested that “dead-end” gay and lesbian relationships were God's punishment for abortion.

Harvey, president of the Columbus, Ohio-based Mission America, made her remarks at the Bringing America Back to Life Convention.

“One has to consider, first of all, the horrifying possibility that this complete sexual and human identity meltdown could be an aspect of God’s judgment on us for aborting millions of our children,” Harvey said. “It is very possible that as an instrument of God’s judgment, he is using the punishment to come on us through our children, the corruption of our children.”

“The same-sex pair purposely avoids vaginal intercourse in favor of everything but. God has given us a quick way to assess the worth of two males or two females; these avoidance and substitution relationships involve not literal or symbolic life creation, but the opposite. They involve the waste functions of the body or empty relations with spilled sperm or substitutes for the male organ. You get the idea. They are dead-end, degrading passions.”

“There is no life and there is often disease. It’s the recipe for personal, societal, cultural, and spiritual disaster. Death is the central driving force for the abortion movement – the death of a person. Death and the absence of new life are also the connection among the LGBT movement. Without the rejection of heterosexual norms – husbands and wives who create babies – the LGBTQ movement has no reason to exist,” she added.

Harvey's presentation was titled “The Intersection of Sexual Anarchy, the 'LGBT' Agenda, and the Pro-Life Movement.”