In the upcoming film Final Portrait,
Armie Hammer plays American writer and art lover James Lord, who was
gay.
Lord's sexuality was revealed publicly
in his 2009 obituary.
In the Stanley Tucci written and
directed film, Lord is asked by artist Alberto Giacometti to sit for
a portrait. The film is set in 1964 Paris.
Final Portrait focuses on the
offbeat friendship between Lord and Giacometti.
Hammer played gay opposite Timothée
Chalamet in the Oscar-winning drama Call Me By Your Name. In
the 2011 film J. Edgar, Hammer played Clyde Tolson, FBI
director J. Edgar Hoover's supposed lover. In one scene, the two men
kiss after arguing over a woman Hoover (played by Leonardo DiCaprio)
says he wants to marry.
Final Portrait opens Friday,
March 23.
(Related: Armie
Hammer says he had “boner or partial boner” when he kissed
Leonardo DiCaprio.)