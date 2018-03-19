In the upcoming film Final Portrait, Armie Hammer plays American writer and art lover James Lord, who was gay.

Lord's sexuality was revealed publicly in his 2009 obituary.

In the Stanley Tucci written and directed film, Lord is asked by artist Alberto Giacometti to sit for a portrait. The film is set in 1964 Paris.

Final Portrait focuses on the offbeat friendship between Lord and Giacometti.

Hammer played gay opposite Timoth é e Chalamet in the Oscar-winning drama Call Me By Your Name. In the 2011 film J. Edgar, Hammer played Clyde Tolson, FBI director J. Edgar Hoover's supposed lover. In one scene, the two men kiss after arguing over a woman Hoover (played by Leonardo DiCaprio) says he wants to marry.

Final Portrait opens Friday, March 23.

(Related: Armie Hammer says he had “boner or partial boner” when he kissed Leonardo DiCaprio.)