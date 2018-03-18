NBC has ordered a third 18-episode season of Will & Grace.

According to Deadline Hollywood, NBC announced the pick up during a Will & Grace panel at PaleyFest.

NBC has also expanded the show's upcoming second season, adding 5 additional episodes to a 13-episode order. Executives picked up the show for a second season ahead of its September debut.

The show's revival episode total now stands at 52.

Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally reprised their roles as Will & Grace returned to NBC in the fall to helm a new Must See TV lineup. The show's creators, David Kohan and Max Mutchnick, and director James Burrows are also returned.

Will & Grace's return has been a commercial and critical success, becoming NBC's top rated comedy series.

“As far as I’m concerned, we can’t get enough of Will & Grace, and 23 more episodes is music to my ears,” out NBC chairman Robert Greenblatt said. “We’re eternally grateful that Debra, Eric, Sean and Megan feel the same way and wanted to keep this good thing going. I’m overwhelmed by the euphoric response the new show has received from the press and the audience, and my hat is off to the unrivaled writing team of Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, as well as the brilliant directing of Jimmy Burrows, for consistently delivering one of the best shows on television.”

Talk of reviving the Emmy-winning comedy began soon after the cast reunited for a 10-minute political skit that went viral ahead of the 2016 election.

Will & Grace, which premiered in 1998 and ended its run in 2006, was the first prime time network sitcom to feature a gay lead in McCormack's uptight lawyer, Will, and has been credited for helping advance the LGBT rights movement. Former Vice President Joe Biden in 2012 credited the series with helping advance marriage equality.