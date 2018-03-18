In a new interview with Wonderland magazine, out singer-actor Troye Sivan explained why he's not interested in being labeled a “gay icon.”

The 22-year-old Sivan, who came out gay in 2013 on YouTube, said that he recognized his limitations in representing the LGBT community.

“I will never understand the struggles of a trans woman of color growing up,” Sivan said. “That's why I politely reject the term 'gay icon.'”

“I would never want to put that on myself.”

“Cher, Madonna, Miley, Robyn, Lady Gaga. Those are my gay icons,” Sivan explained. “I would have loved to have had more queer music growing up.”

Sivan's debut album, Blue Neighbourhood, debuted in 2015, producing singles such as Wild, Youth and Talk Me Down and accompanying videos that portray positive LGBT relationships. A follow-up album is expected this summer. Sivan will also appear in the upcoming “ex-gay” drama Boy Erased, which follows Conley (played by Lucas Hedges), a young man who is outed as gay to his conservative parents (Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe) and forced to attend a therapy program designed to alter his sexuality.