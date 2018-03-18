In a new interview with Wonderland
magazine, out singer-actor Troye Sivan explained why he's not
interested in being labeled a “gay icon.”
The 22-year-old Sivan, who came out gay
in 2013 on YouTube, said that he recognized his limitations in
representing the LGBT community.
“I will never understand the
struggles of a trans woman of color growing up,” Sivan said.
“That's why I politely reject the term 'gay icon.'”
“I would never want to put that on
myself.”
“Cher, Madonna, Miley, Robyn, Lady
Gaga. Those are my gay icons,” Sivan
explained. “I would have loved to have had more queer music
growing up.”
Sivan's debut album, Blue
Neighbourhood, debuted in 2015, producing singles such as Wild,
Youth and Talk Me Down and
accompanying videos that portray positive LGBT relationships.
A follow-up album is expected this summer. Sivan will also appear in
the upcoming “ex-gay” drama Boy Erased, which follows
Conley (played by Lucas Hedges), a young man who is outed as gay to
his conservative parents (Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe) and forced
to attend a therapy program designed to alter his sexuality.