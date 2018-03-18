RuPaul, the host of VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday.

In accepting the honor, RuPaul, 57, said that he had dreamed of having his name on the walk since he was a child.

“This star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is everything to me,” RuPaul told Entertainment Tonight at his star's unveiling. “This was a goal of mine from childhood. Literally, from the first time I visited Hollywood boulevard 'till today, this was the dream. And to finally achieve it, it means the world to me.”

“I've been doing this for 36 years; successfully for 25 years. And this is the real sign of success,” he added.

Actress Jane Fonda presented RuPaul with his star. In her remarks, Fonda said that RuPaul's star should be three sizes bigger than any other star on the Walk of Fame.

“Because I don't think anyone else on the Walk of Fame has ever launched an industry like RuPaul has,” Fonda told the crowd.

Also lending support at the event was RuPaul's husband, Georges LeBar.

RuPaul's star is located directly outside the offices of World of Wonder, the production company behind RuPaul's Drag Race.