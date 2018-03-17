Christian conservative law group Liberty Counsel has praised Secretary of State-designate Mike Pompeo's opposition to LGBT rights.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump tweeted that he was replacing Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with Pompeo, the current director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

As a Republican member of Congress from Kansas, Pompeo co-sponsored bills that would allow states not to recognize marriage equality and allow organizations and businesses to discriminate against LGBT people. He also opposed repeal of Don't Ask, Don't Tell, the military policy which prohibited gay troops from serving openly.

Liberty Counsel founder and chairman Mat Staver cheered Trump's decision to nominate Pompeo, citing the nominee's opposition to LGBT rights.

“I am encouraged that President Trump has chosen former Congressman and Director of the CIA Mike Pompeo to be the next Secretary of State. Mr. Pompeo not only has broad experience for the job, he respects the sanctity of human life and natural marriage. We need leaders who understand and respect basic fundamental values of life and family,” said Staver in a press release.

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, called Pompeo a “reckless choice” to head the State Department.

“Mike Pompeo’s longstanding opposition to LGBTQ equality makes him a reckless choice to lead our nation’s diplomatic efforts,” HRC President Chad Griffin said in a statement. “The decision to nominate anti-LGBTQ Mike Pompeo could have serious consequences for the United States and LGBTQ people around the globe. The State Department has a crucial role to play in advancing human rights – a role which was already rapidly declining under Tillerson. This decision has the potential to make a dire situation even worse. Pompeo does not deserve to be confirmed.”