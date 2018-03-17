Greg Berlanti, the director of the gay teen romantic comedy Love, Simon, says his husband Robbie Rogers was introduced to him at a party as his “next boyfriend.”

In Love, Simon, 17-year-old Simon (played by Nick Robinson) begins a correspondence with another closeted high school student. The film opened nationwide on Friday.

During an appearance on SiriusXM's Radio Andy, Berlanti was asked how he met his husband, retired soccer star Robbie Rogers.

Berlanti told host Andy Cohen that he was introduced to Rogers at a party.

“Somebody came over to me and said, 'I'm going to introduce you to your next boyfriend,'” Berlanti said.

“Wow,” Cohen replied.

“And I sort of brushed it off. We met and we became friends. We were friends first for a while before we actually decided we wanted to date,” Berlanti said.

The couple married late last year and are raising 2-year-old Caleb.