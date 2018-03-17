CNN anchor Anderson Cooper has revealed that he and longtime boyfriend Benjamin Maisani have split.

Cooper, 50, announced the break up in a statement.

“Benjamin and I separated as boyfriends some time ago,” Cooper said. “We are still family to each other, and love each other very much. We remain the best of friends, and will continue to share much of our lives together.”

Cooper did not give a reason why the relationship ended.

Cooper and Maisani, who according to reports continue to live under the same roof in New York City, started dating in 2009, before Cooper came out publicly in 2012.

In 2017, Cooper told 60 Minutes that his busy schedule was a source of tension between the couple.

“I think he's annoyed that I travel so much, but he also knows how much I like it,” Cooper said. “He's pretty understanding that the job requires travel, and he's cool with that.”

Cooper has been linked to Victor Lopez, a radiologist from Dallas who has posted photos of himself with Cooper on social media.