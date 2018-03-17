CNN anchor Anderson Cooper has revealed
that he and longtime boyfriend Benjamin Maisani have split.
Cooper, 50, announced the break up in a
statement.
“Benjamin and I separated as
boyfriends some time ago,” Cooper said. “We are still family to
each other, and love each other very much. We remain the best of
friends, and will continue to share much of our lives together.”
Cooper did not give a reason why the
relationship ended.
Cooper and Maisani, who according to
reports continue to live under the same roof in New York City,
started dating in 2009, before Cooper came out publicly in 2012.
In 2017, Cooper told 60 Minutes
that his busy schedule was a source of tension between the couple.
“I think he's annoyed that I travel
so much, but he also knows how much I like it,” Cooper said. “He's
pretty understanding that the job requires travel, and he's cool with
that.”
Cooper has been linked to Victor Lopez,
a radiologist from Dallas who has posted photos of himself with
Cooper on social media.