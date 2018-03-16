The Oregon Supreme Court on Thursday suspended a judge who refused to marry gay and lesbian couples.

The suspension of Marion County Circuit Court Judge Vance Day is the longest the state's highest court has handed down in its history. An ethics commission in 2016 recommended that Day be removed from office, the AP reported.

After a federal judge in 2014 struck down Oregon's marriage ban, Day, a Republican, referred gay couples looking to marry to other judges. He later stopped marrying couples altogether.

“He made a decision nearly a year ago to stop doing weddings altogether, and the principal factor that he weighed was the pressure that one would face to perform a same-sex wedding, which he had a conflict with his religious beliefs,” Patrick Korten, a spokesman for Day, told the AP in 2015.

Other ethics charges included allegations that Day had broken gun laws when he twice gave a gun to a felon and lied to investigators.

In its unanimously-endorsed opinion, the court said that Day's misconduct “suggested a character that reflected poorly on his fitness to serve as a judge.”

Day also faces criminal charges stemming from the gun handling allegations.