Queer Eye's grooming guy
Jonathan Van Ness has said he won't travel to Bermuda after the
government repealed marriage rights for gay and lesbian couples.
Last month, Netflix premiered its
“reimagined” Queer Eye featuring five openly gay stylist.
Gay and lesbian couples in the British
overseas territory gained marriage equality in May after a judge
ruled in favor of gay couples seeking to marry.
Lawmakers in February reversed the
decision, approving a bill that recognizes the unions of gay couples
with domestic partnerships, not marriage. Heterosexual couples can
either marry or enter a domestic partnership.
Talking to GLAAD's Anthony Ramos, the
Fab 5 said that being on Netflix gives the show a presence in
countries where LGBT rights are trailing.
“We're getting messages from all over
the world; from gays in Pakistan and Poland and Turkey. So happy the
show's on there,” Bobby Berk said.
Van Ness pointed out that Bermuda
rolled back same-sex marriage to “appease, like, a hard right
majority in their government.”
“So, like, bye, girl!” Van
Ness declared. “I'm not going to your turquoise beaches. Was
tourism a thing there? I thought it was. I thought it was a thing.”
Other celebrities, including
Ellen DeGeneres, have expressed similar sentiments.