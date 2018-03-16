Queer Eye's grooming guy Jonathan Van Ness has said he won't travel to Bermuda after the government repealed marriage rights for gay and lesbian couples.

Last month, Netflix premiered its “reimagined” Queer Eye featuring five openly gay stylist.

Gay and lesbian couples in the British overseas territory gained marriage equality in May after a judge ruled in favor of gay couples seeking to marry.

Lawmakers in February reversed the decision, approving a bill that recognizes the unions of gay couples with domestic partnerships, not marriage. Heterosexual couples can either marry or enter a domestic partnership.

Talking to GLAAD's Anthony Ramos, the Fab 5 said that being on Netflix gives the show a presence in countries where LGBT rights are trailing.

“We're getting messages from all over the world; from gays in Pakistan and Poland and Turkey. So happy the show's on there,” Bobby Berk said.

Van Ness pointed out that Bermuda rolled back same-sex marriage to “appease, like, a hard right majority in their government.”

“So, like, bye, girl!” Van Ness declared. “I'm not going to your turquoise beaches. Was tourism a thing there? I thought it was. I thought it was a thing.”

Other celebrities, including Ellen DeGeneres, have expressed similar sentiments.