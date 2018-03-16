In an interview with Vogue, reality star Kendall Jenner addressed rumors that she might be gay.

Fans of Keeping Up With the Kardashians have watched the model grow up.

In addition to saying that she's not gay, Jenner, 22, theorized on rumors about her sexuality.

“I don't think I have a bisexual or gay bone in my body, but I don't know! Who knows?” she said. “I'm all down for experience – not against whatsoever – but I've never been there before.”

“Also, I know I have kind of a … male energy? But I don't want to say that wrong, because I'm not transgender or anything. But I have a tough energy. I move differently. But to answer your question: I'm not gay. I have literally nothing to hide. I would never hide something like that,” she added.

When asked why such rumors persist, Jenner laughed. “I think it’s because I’m not like all my other sisters, who are like, ‘Here’s me and my boyfriend!'” she said. "So it was a thing for a minute because no one ever saw me with a guy. I would always go that extra mile to be low-key with guys, sneaking around all the time. You don’t want to, like, look crazy.”