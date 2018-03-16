In an interview with Vogue,
reality star Kendall Jenner addressed rumors that she might be gay.
Fans of Keeping Up With the
Kardashians have watched the model grow up.
In addition to saying that she's not
gay, Jenner, 22, theorized on rumors about her sexuality.
“I don't think I have a bisexual or
gay bone in my body, but I don't know! Who knows?” she said. “I'm
all down for experience – not against whatsoever – but I've never
been there before.”
“Also, I know I have kind of a …
male energy? But I don't want to say that wrong, because I'm not
transgender or anything. But I have a tough energy. I move
differently. But to answer your question: I'm not gay. I have
literally nothing to hide. I would never hide something like that,”
she added.
When asked why such rumors persist,
Jenner laughed. “I think it’s because I’m not like all my
other sisters, who are like, ‘Here’s me and my boyfriend!'” she
said. "So it was a thing for a minute because no one ever saw me
with a guy. I would always go that extra mile to be low-key with
guys, sneaking around all the time. You don’t want to, like, look
crazy.”