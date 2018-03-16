The National Center for Lesbian Rights
(NCLR) on Thursday announced that its executive director, Kate
Kendell, will step down from her post after 22 years.
“My time at NCLR has widened my
vistas and laid open my heart. I am honored to have held this
position and privileged to have experienced the countless moments of
joy and awe that have forever changed our lives as LGBTQ
individuals,” Kendell said in a statement. “I’ve been at the
center of enormous NCLR victories, four at the U.S. Supreme Court,
including the freedom to marry, a fight that seemed impossible to
many when I became executive director 22 years ago. I feel enormous
gratitude to have been a part of the NCLR legacy and part of the
history of the fight – still on-going – for justice for all LGBTQ
people.”
NCLR played a pivotal role in advancing
same-sex marriage. In 2008, NCLR won the California marriage
equality case. The law group was also involved in Obergefell,
which resulted in nationwide marriage equality. NCLR was first to
file a federal lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's proposed
ban on transgender people serving in the military.
Under Kendell's tenure, NCLR's budget
has grown from $500,000 to more than $5 million.
Kendell said that NCLR “has never
been more important” because the Trump administration is “committed
to rolling back our rights, jeopardizing the lives of LGBTQ
immigrants, failing to protect our youth, and committed to denying
critical access to health care.”
The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the
nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, praised Kendell.
“Kate Kendall is one of the most
fearless and tireless advocates the LGBTQ equality movement has ever
known,” said HRC President Chad Griffin. “Under Kate’s
leadership, the National Center for Lesbian Rights has reached new
heights, working to secure national marriage equality and defend the
rights of LGBTQ people before the U.S. Supreme Court. Kate’s
profound work is woven into the fabric of our movement and millions
of Americans have felt the impact of her unwavering leadership. I am
proud to call Kate a friend, colleague, and a true champion for
equality.”