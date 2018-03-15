The board of trustees of a Lutheran seminary in Pennsylvania has fired the school's president after it came to light that she worked for a group that promoted therapies that attempt to alter the sexuality or gender identity of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people.

Such therapies go by names such as “conversion therapy,” “reparative therapy” or “ex-gay therapy.”

On Wednesday, the United Lutheran Seminary voted to end the Rev. Theresa F. Latini's tenure as president.

According to PennLive, United Lutheran Seminary is the result of a merger that took effect this fall between seminaries in Gettysburg and Philadelphia. Latini, 47, was its first president.

The Philadelphia Inquirer first reported that Latini helmed One By One, a New York-based organization, from 1996 to 2001.

According to the report, the Rev. J. Elise Brown, who chairs the board, was aware of Latini's work at One By One but failed to disclose that information with the board's selection committee.

The revelation angered students and staff, leading to the resignations of eight board members, including Brown.

While Latini has renounced her work at One By One, she also told PennLive in an email that she has been “scapegoated by a historically divided institution.”

“I profoundly regret my work in this organization,” she wrote in a letter to the school community. “I celebrate the beauty and diversity in God's creation, including all sexual orientations, gender identities and gender expressions.”

“For the past twelve years, I have advocated for the full inclusion of LGBTQIA+ persons in the church and academy in my teaching, advising, writing and administrating. I will continue this now and in the future,” she added.

Bishop James Dunlop, of the Lower Susquehanna Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, has been named acting president.