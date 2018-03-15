Out comedian-actress Wanda Sykes will
host the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles on
Thursday, April 12, the LGBT rights group announced on Thursday.
“Wanda Sykes’ humor, wit, and
status as one of the most visible out women in Hollywood make her the
perfect host for the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles,”
GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement. “At a
time when LGBTQ acceptance and equality are eroding, it’s more
important than ever that we celebrate the best in LGBTQ
representation, and share a few laughs along the way.”
Sykes, who currently appears on the ABC
comedy Blackish, received GLAAD's Stephen F. Kolzak Award in
2010.
At next month's event, out actor Jim
Parsons will receive the group's Stephen F. Kolzak Award. Named
after the legendary casting director and LGBT rights advocate, the
Stephen F. Kolzak Award is presented to “an LGBTQ media
professional who has made a significant difference in promoting
equality and acceptance.”
Parsons is best known for playing
Sheldon Cooper in the CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory. Parsons
earned an Emmy nomination for his role in the HBO film The Normal
Heart. He'll next appear on Broadway in the revival of The
Boys in the Band.
GLAAD previously announced that Britney
Spears will receive its Vanguard Award at the event for her support
of the LGBT community. Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon will also
appear at the event.
