Out comedian-actress Wanda Sykes will host the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles on Thursday, April 12, the LGBT rights group announced on Thursday.

“Wanda Sykes’ humor, wit, and status as one of the most visible out women in Hollywood make her the perfect host for the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles,” GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement. “At a time when LGBTQ acceptance and equality are eroding, it’s more important than ever that we celebrate the best in LGBTQ representation, and share a few laughs along the way.”

Sykes, who currently appears on the ABC comedy Blackish, received GLAAD's Stephen F. Kolzak Award in 2010.

At next month's event, out actor Jim Parsons will receive the group's Stephen F. Kolzak Award. Named after the legendary casting director and LGBT rights advocate, the Stephen F. Kolzak Award is presented to “an LGBTQ media professional who has made a significant difference in promoting equality and acceptance.”

Parsons is best known for playing Sheldon Cooper in the CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory. Parsons earned an Emmy nomination for his role in the HBO film The Normal Heart. He'll next appear on Broadway in the revival of The Boys in the Band.

GLAAD previously announced that Britney Spears will receive its Vanguard Award at the event for her support of the LGBT community. Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon will also appear at the event.

(Related: Britney Spears to be honored for her LGBT advocacy.)