The Oklahoma Senate on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved a bill that would allow religious child welfare organizations, including adoption and foster care agencies, to discriminate against same-sex couples.

According to the Tulsa World, Senate Bill 1140 cleared the Senate on a 35-9 vote. It now heads to the House.

The bill states: “To the extent allowed by federal law, no private child placing agency shall be required to perform, assist, counsel, recommend, consent to, refer, or participate in any placement of a child for foster care or adoption when the proposed placement would violate the agency’s written religious or moral convictions or policies.”

The bill's author, Senate Majority Floor Leader Greg Treat, a Republican from Oklahoma City, said that his legislation would increase the number of adoptions in Oklahoma because it would expand the number of faith-based organizations participating.

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, called on the House to reject the measure.

“Bills such as SB 1140 are a clear attempt to solve a ‘problem’ that simply doesn’t exist while enshrining anti-LGBTQ discrimination into law,” said Marty Rouse, national field director for HRC. “If lawmakers in Oklahoma truly wanted to help find permanent homes for the children in the child welfare system, they wouldn’t be focusing on narrowing the pool of potential parents, which only hurts those kids. HRC calls on the Oklahoma House to reject this needless, harmful bill.”

A similar bill cleared the Georgia Senate last month.