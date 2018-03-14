Representative Maxine Waters, a
Democrat from California, criticized President Donald Trump at the
Human Rights Campaign's 2018 HRC Los Angeles Dinner.
Waters, who is known for her fiery
rhetoric, took aim at the president, calling him “despicable.”
“I believe [Trump] is one of the most
dishonorable, deceitful and despicable people ever to hold public
office,” Waters
told the crowd.
“He has undermined the rule of law.
He has isolated the Unites States' allies. He has decimated our
country's standing and leadership around the world. He has empowered
and emboldened white nationalists, racists, criminals and con men
just like himself.”
She added that she believes Special
Counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating whether Trump obstructed
justice, will “get” the president.
“I think [Mueller's] going to get
him. And if for some reason he's not able to get him, I'm counting
on Stormy to do it,” she said, a reference to adult film star
Stormy Daniels, who has said that she was paid off not to speak out
about an affair she allegedly had with the president.
HRC honored out Olympic figure skater
Adam Rippon at the event.
