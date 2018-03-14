Representative Maxine Waters, a Democrat from California, criticized President Donald Trump at the Human Rights Campaign's 2018 HRC Los Angeles Dinner.

Waters, who is known for her fiery rhetoric, took aim at the president, calling him “despicable.”

“I believe [Trump] is one of the most dishonorable, deceitful and despicable people ever to hold public office,” Waters told the crowd.

“He has undermined the rule of law. He has isolated the Unites States' allies. He has decimated our country's standing and leadership around the world. He has empowered and emboldened white nationalists, racists, criminals and con men just like himself.”

She added that she believes Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating whether Trump obstructed justice, will “get” the president.

“I think [Mueller's] going to get him. And if for some reason he's not able to get him, I'm counting on Stormy to do it,” she said, a reference to adult film star Stormy Daniels, who has said that she was paid off not to speak out about an affair she allegedly had with the president.

HRC honored out Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon at the event.

