Jennifer Garner says in a new interview
that she cried the first time she read the coming out scene in Love,
Simon.
In the teen romantic comedy from out
director Greg Berlanti, 17-year-old Simon (played by Nick Robinson)
comes out gay to his mother (Garner) and father (Josh Duhamel).
“These last few years, it's almost
like I could feel you holding your breath,” she tells a teary-eyed
Simon. “You can finally exhale, Simon.”
When asked how the scene made her feel
the first time she read it, Garner, 45, answered that she cried.
“I cried. I thought about a friend
of mine who had come out to me when we were young,” Garner
told Pride
Source. “I just thought about that moment, and that I hope
I had a tiny ounce of wisdom then.”
Garner also said that her “closest
friends growing up” were a gay male couple.
Love, Simon opens on Friday,
March 16.