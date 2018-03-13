OUT readers have for the second year in a row voted singer Adam Lambert the magazine's Most Eligible Bachelor of the Year.

“After a neck-and-neck final voting period, we have our 2018 Most Eligible Bachelor,” OUT editors wrote in announcing the results. “Pop star and former American Idol alum Adam Lambert has emerged victorious, narrowly beating out Walking Dead actor Daniel Newman, whose fans delivered a major surge in the polls just before they closed.”

Lambert received 38.2% of the vote, while Newman received 34.6%.

Lambert was voted the magazine's Most Eligible Bachelor in 2017, 2015 and 2014. In 2016, Lambert finished second to YouTube star Tyler Oakley. He's also been a top contender in other years.

Rounding out the top 5 were transgender swimmer Schuyler Bailar (18.1%), art consultant Thomas Rom (3.5%) and singer Scott Hoying (3.1%).

The annual survey asked readers to consider from 100 out men with a broad range of backgrounds, from fashion icons to politicians.