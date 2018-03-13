OUT readers have for the second
year in a row voted singer Adam Lambert the magazine's Most Eligible
Bachelor of the Year.
“After a neck-and-neck final voting
period, we have our 2018 Most Eligible Bachelor,” OUT
editors wrote in announcing the results. “Pop star and former
American Idol alum Adam Lambert has emerged victorious,
narrowly beating out Walking Dead actor Daniel Newman, whose
fans delivered a major surge in the polls just before they closed.”
Lambert received 38.2% of the vote,
while Newman received 34.6%.
Lambert was voted the magazine's Most
Eligible Bachelor in 2017, 2015 and 2014. In 2016, Lambert finished
second to YouTube star Tyler Oakley. He's also been a top contender
in other years.
Rounding out the top 5 were transgender
swimmer Schuyler Bailar (18.1%), art consultant Thomas Rom (3.5%) and
singer Scott Hoying (3.1%).
The annual survey asked readers to
consider from 100 out men with a broad range of backgrounds, from
fashion icons to politicians.