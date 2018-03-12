Amazon's Transparent is likely
delayed until next year following Jeffrey Tambor's exit.
In the series, Tambor plays Maura
Pfefferman, who comes out transgender to her adult children. He won
two Emmys in a row playing the character.
Amazon Studios fired Tambor in February
after completing an investigation into allegations of sexual
misconduct.
(Related: Amazon
fires Transparent
star Jeffrey Tambor over sexual harassment claims.)
Van Barnes, a former assistant to
Tambor, alleged in a Facebook post late last year that Tambor had
sexually harassed and groped her. A co-star on the show, Trace
Lysette, also came out with a “me too” story. Tambor has denied
the allegations and called the studio's investigation “deeply
flawed and biased.”
According to The
Hollywood Reporter, production on the show's fifth season,
which was scheduled to air this year, won't resume until December.
Producers have not said how they plan
to address Tambor's absence.