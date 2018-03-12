Amazon's Transparent is likely delayed until next year following Jeffrey Tambor's exit.

In the series, Tambor plays Maura Pfefferman, who comes out transgender to her adult children. He won two Emmys in a row playing the character.

Amazon Studios fired Tambor in February after completing an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct.

(Related: Amazon fires Transparent star Jeffrey Tambor over sexual harassment claims.)

Van Barnes, a former assistant to Tambor, alleged in a Facebook post late last year that Tambor had sexually harassed and groped her. A co-star on the show, Trace Lysette, also came out with a “me too” story. Tambor has denied the allegations and called the studio's investigation “deeply flawed and biased.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, production on the show's fifth season, which was scheduled to air this year, won't resume until December.

Producers have not said how they plan to address Tambor's absence.