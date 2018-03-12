Andy Cohen is single again.
“Yes, I am single again,” Cohen
told Entertainment Tonight.
The 49-year-old Cohen was dating
Brazilian Harvard University grad student Clifton Dassuncao. The
pair, who kept their romance low-key, were photographed once while
vacationing together in 2016.
Cohen, who routinely grills celebrities
about their personal lives as the host of Bravo's Watch What
Happens Live, refused to divulge any details, saying that he
“didn't sign up for a reality show,” a reference to his The
Real Housewives franchise.
When asked what's he's looking for in a
man, Cohen
answered: “Someone who's very independent, someone who has
their own thing going on. … Maybe someone who's never seen The
Real Housewives.”
He joked that he was looking for his
“Jew-FK, Jr,” a reference to John F. Kennedy, Jr.
Cohen is the current host of Love
Connection, Fox's revival of the 80's dating game show.