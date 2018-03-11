Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon talked coming out in accepting an award on Saturday.

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), presented Rippon with its Visibility Award at the 2018 HRC Los Angeles Dinner.

Fellow Olympian Gus Kenworthy, 26, presented the award to Rippon, whom he described as a “beacon of light.” He also talked about the backlash he and Rippon received for being open about their sexuality.

“It was just such an incredible pleasure and an honor to stand beside him as two out proud gay athletes representing the United States of America in the Winter Olympics,” Kenworthy said. “We both felt the love and the support from all of you, from our nation, from our community, but we also felt backlash. We felt hate because we were being open about who we are. But neither of us, especially Adam, ever toned it down.”

In accepting his award, Rippon said that he felt “different” growing up in a small Pennsylvania town.

“I struggled with who I was for a very long time,” Rippon said. “I was embarrassed to come out because I was fearful that those closest to me would think I had been lying to them and that I was a fraud.”

He said that he felt “reborn” in sharing his sexuality for the first time with another person.

“Coming out has been the most liberating experience of my life. I hope that everyone, regardless of their sexual orientation, has their own coming out experience. When you can share who you are with the world, you will find great power,” Rippon, 28, said.

“Being gay is just a fun fact about me,” he later added, noting other “fun facts,” including that he graduated top of his high school class. “Like, I was homeschooled. But top of the class is still top of the class,” he joked.