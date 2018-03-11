In an interview published Saturday with
Newsweek, Olympian and reality star Caitlyn Jenner called
President Donald Trump's administration the “worst” thing to
happen to the transgender community.
“As far as trans issues, this
administration has been the worst ever,” Jenner
said.
“They've set our community back 20
years, easily. It's going to be hard to change, but we've been
through these types of things before and we'll continue to fight it,”
she said.
Jenner, a Republican who has said she
voted for Trump and has appeared in public wearing a hat with the
president's “Make America Great Again” slogan, was not initially
a supporter of Trump's campaign, backing
Republican Senator Ted Cruz's bid for the White House. Jenner
acknowledged that Democrats are better on LGBT rights, but added that
she supports Republicans because “if we don't have a country,
[then] we don't have trans issues” and floated the idea of being a
“trans ambassador to the president of the United States.”
She criticized Trump after he revoked
an Obama-era rule that allowed transgender students to use the
bathroom of their choice – calling
the move a “disaster” – and ordered the Pentagon to
prohibit transgender people from serving in the military.
Jenner also told Newsweek that
she has not spoken with Trump and that he needs to “do a better job
when it comes to equality.”