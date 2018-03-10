The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the
nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, on Friday announced that it
would honor country music star Ty Herndon with its Visibility Award
at the 2018 HRC Nashville Equality Dinner on Saturday, March 17.
“Ty Herndon is a fearless advocate
for equality, and a country music trailblazer,” HRC President Chad
Griffin said in a statement. “He is changing hearts and minds and
using his platform to highlight issues crucial to the LGBTQ community
and our fight for full equality. We are proud to honor Ty Herndon at
the 2018 HRC Nashville Equality Dinner with the HRC Visibility
Award.”
The HRC Visibility Award “recognizes
the outstanding efforts of those who use their talent and visibility
to help better the lives of LGBTQ people.”
The 55-year-old Herndon came out gay in
2014, making him the first openly gay male country music artist.
In 2016, the Grammy-nominated artist
acknowledged that he risked his career to come out.
“I knew there was a risk that I would
not be able to be in country music, and I had to be okay with that. I
didn't know what that looked like. I would have to figure it out.
But by the grace of God, I didn't have to do that. The fans were
amazing and the industry was amazing,” he said.
(Related: LGBT
group HRC to honor Adam Rippon.)