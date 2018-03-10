The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, on Friday announced that it would honor country music star Ty Herndon with its Visibility Award at the 2018 HRC Nashville Equality Dinner on Saturday, March 17.

“Ty Herndon is a fearless advocate for equality, and a country music trailblazer,” HRC President Chad Griffin said in a statement. “He is changing hearts and minds and using his platform to highlight issues crucial to the LGBTQ community and our fight for full equality. We are proud to honor Ty Herndon at the 2018 HRC Nashville Equality Dinner with the HRC Visibility Award.”

The HRC Visibility Award “recognizes the outstanding efforts of those who use their talent and visibility to help better the lives of LGBTQ people.”

The 55-year-old Herndon came out gay in 2014, making him the first openly gay male country music artist.

In 2016, the Grammy-nominated artist acknowledged that he risked his career to come out.

“I knew there was a risk that I would not be able to be in country music, and I had to be okay with that. I didn't know what that looked like. I would have to figure it out. But by the grace of God, I didn't have to do that. The fans were amazing and the industry was amazing,” he said.

