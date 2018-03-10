Laverne Cox has revealed that she's in
love.
The 45-year-old actress opened up about
her new relationship during an appearance on Access,
telling hosts Natalie Morales and Kit Hoover that she met her
boyfriend of eight months on Tinder.
“Honestly,
I'm a Tinder girl,” she
said of the dating app. “When I broke up with my ex, I went
back on Tinder, because I feel like if you want to date, you have to
be on the apps. You have to be on the apps to be in the game.”
Cox,
who is best known for playing transgender inmate Sophia Burset on the
Netflix dramedy Orange is the New Black,
is the current host of Lifetime's Glam Masters,
in which four beauty bloggers battle to win the title of “glam
master.”
When asked whether
she's “afraid” of being out there because she's a recognizable
personality, Cox, the first openly transgender Emmy nominee,
acknowledged the risk but added: “You have to take the risk.”
“I'm really good
at screening,” she added. “I've been Internet dating for a very
long time.”
“It's amazing,”
she said of the relationship. “I'm in love. It's incredible, it
really is. It's like love is so incredibly healing. I'm just so
happy. When you're happy, you kind of want to like … love is
life-saving,” Cox said.