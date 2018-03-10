Laverne Cox has revealed that she's in love.

The 45-year-old actress opened up about her new relationship during an appearance on Access, telling hosts Natalie Morales and Kit Hoover that she met her boyfriend of eight months on Tinder.

“Honestly, I'm a Tinder girl,” she said of the dating app. “When I broke up with my ex, I went back on Tinder, because I feel like if you want to date, you have to be on the apps. You have to be on the apps to be in the game.”

Cox, who is best known for playing transgender inmate Sophia Burset on the Netflix dramedy Orange is the New Black, is the current host of Lifetime's Glam Masters, in which four beauty bloggers battle to win the title of “glam master.”

When asked whether she's “afraid” of being out there because she's a recognizable personality, Cox, the first openly transgender Emmy nominee, acknowledged the risk but added: “You have to take the risk.”

“I'm really good at screening,” she added. “I've been Internet dating for a very long time.”

“It's amazing,” she said of the relationship. “I'm in love. It's incredible, it really is. It's like love is so incredibly healing. I'm just so happy. When you're happy, you kind of want to like … love is life-saving,” Cox said.