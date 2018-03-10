Olympic freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy
has been named grand marshal of Miami Beach Gay Pride parade.
Miami Beach's 10th annual
parade steps off on Sunday, April 8.
Kenworthy came out in an ESPN The
Magazine cover story shortly after he won a silver medal in
slopestyle skiing at the Sochi Olympics in 2014. At this year's
Winter Olympics in South Korea, Kenworthy was sidelined by multiple
injuries. But he said that while he was disappointed that he did not
medal in Pyeongchang, being out was its own reward.
“I failed to land my run in the final
and didn't end up on the podium but, for me, the Olympics aren't
solely about the medals. Being here now, out and proud and living my
life authentically, I'm walking away more fulfilled without a medal
than I did at the last Games with one,” he said on social media.
Kenworthy, 26, received significant
attention – some
of which was negative – after NBC broadcast him kissing his
boyfriend, actor Matt Wilkas (Gayby), on live TV.
Joining Kenworthy in helming the parade
will be NBC6 weekend anchor Roxanne Vargas, this year's ally grand
marshal. The two marshals will participate in events throughout
Pride Week and will lead the colorful parade down Ocean Drive.