The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, on Thursday announced that it will honor Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon with its Visibility Award at the 2018 HRC Los Angeles Dinner on March 10.

“One word best describes Adam Rippon – fierce,” HRC President Chad Griffin said in a statement. “By being out and proud, Adam is bringing LGBTQ visibility to a whole new level while capturing the hearts of millions around the world with his incredible talent and personality. He isn’t afraid to use his global platform to speak out for equality, and we are proud to honor him with the HRC Visibility Award at the 2018 HRC Los Angeles Dinner.”

Rippon, 28, is the first openly gay U.S. male athlete to medal at the Winter Olympics.

Rippon's criticism of Vice President Mike Pence's opposition to LGBT rights made headlines as he competed last month in South Korea.

Special guests at the event include Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy and actors Teri Polo (The Fosters), Sherri Saum (The Fosters) and Josh Duhamel (Love, Simon).

(Related: Adam Lambert says he doesn't believe Mike Pence's “I'm for you” tweet.)