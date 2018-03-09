Alan Cumming's latest film project,
After Louie, will open March 30 in New York.
According to Deadline Hollywood,
the debut feature film from artist-AIDS activist Vincent Gagliostro
has also been acquired by Freestyle Digital Media, a VOD distributor.
In the film, Cumming, who is openly
bisexual, plays Sam, an artist living in New York who lived through
the early years of the AIDS epidemic. An ACT UP activist, Sam is
struggling with survivor's guilty when he meets Braeden (played by
Zachary Booth), a much younger man. The ensuing relationship
reawakens Sam. Booth is best known for playing Michael Hewes on FX's
Damages.
Deadline
writes that After Louie “honors the history of the gay
rights movement and the progress that's been made via a wicked sense
of humor and a big heart.”
Cumming is best known to American
audiences for his portrayal of Eli Gold in the CBS legal drama The
Good Wife. He returns to CBS on Sunday, March 18 with the
premiere of Instinct, in which he plays a openly gay CIA agent
searching for a serial killer.
