According to a leaked memo obtained by
the Huffington Post, the Department of Housing and Urban
Development (HUD) is seeking to remove anti-discrimination language
from its mission statement.
The department's current mission
statement promises to build “sustainable communities” that are
“inclusive” and “free from discrimination.” The memo
recommends removing the phrase “free from discrimination” and
inserting language promoting “self-sufficiency.”
According
to the report, HUD Secretary Ben Carson, a vocal opponent of LGBT
rights, was involved in crafting the new statement.
HUD confirmed in a tweet that it was
seeking to make “modest changes” to its mission statement.
“As in previous Administrations, HUD
is considering modest changes to the Department's mission statement
to make it a more clear and concise expression of the historic work
this agency performs on behalf of the American people. You can be
sure of one thing – any mission statement for this
Department will embody the principle of fairness as a central element
of everything that we do. HUD has been, is now, and will always be
committed to ensuring inclusive housing, free from discrimination for
all Americans,” the department said.
The leak comes just days after People
For the American Way filed suit against two federal agencies,
including HUD, demanding the release of documents related to reported
changes in federal policy toward LGBT people.”
