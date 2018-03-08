Former San Diego City Councilmember Carl DeMaio on Monday announced that he's running for Congress.

The openly gay DeMaio has until Friday to collect the necessary number of voter signatures required for him to become a candidate.

“I appreciate all the San Diegans who have reached out to me to encourage me to run for Congress,” DeMaio said in a statement. “If we want better results from government, we must first start by fixing Congress and holding them accountable when they violate the public's trust.”

California's 50th Congressional District includes most of San Diego county. Representative Duncan Hunter, a Republican, currently represents the district, previously numbered the 52nd district.

In 2014, DeMaio, a Republican, narrowly lost his bid for Congress. DeMaio's campaign was rocked by last-minute allegations of sexual misconduct by a former openly gay campaign staffer. Todd Bosnich claimed that DeMaio had masturbated in front of him. He later admitted to faking threatening emails he claimed were written by DeMaio and pleaded guilty to one count of obstruction of justice.

DeMaio, who married publisher Johnathan Hale in 2015, at the time called the allegations “false” and “incredibly painful to me and my family.”