The New Hampshire House on Wednesday approved a bill that seeks to protect transgender people from discrimination.

House Bill 1319 cleared the House with a 195-129 vote. The bill now heads to the Senate.

The bill would prohibit discrimination in housing, employment and public accommodations, including bathrooms, based on gender identity.

LGBT rights groups cheered the move.

“We thank the lawmakers who voted today to move New Hampshire one step closer toward passing these crucially important protections into law,” said HRC National Field Director Marty Rouse. “No person should be fired, evicted, or denied service just because of who they are, and it is far beyond time that the Granite State’s non-discrimination protections include transgender people. We call on the New Hampshire Senate to swiftly pass this bill and send it to Governor Sununu’s desk for his signature.”

“Granite Staters from all walks of life have gotten the opportunity to meet their transgender neighbors and have come to understand that HB 1319 is about making sure that everyone has the opportunity to truly live free. We are so grateful to the bipartisan coalition of New Hampshire House members who voted to champion opportunity for all, and we urge the Senate to send HB 1319 to Governor Sununu’s desk,” said Freedom New Hampshire Campaign Manager Linds Jakows.

Representative Jeanine Notter, a Republican from Merrrimack, said that the bill would put women and girls in danger.

"If a violent man wants to harm a woman, all he has to do is say he identifies as a woman and he can go wherever he pleases. Never again will there be a safe space for women," she said. "That members of this House are voting to put us in danger is appalling."

The bill's supporters held a rally ahead of the vote. “Trans rights are human rights,” they chanted.

New Hampshire has offered similar protections based on sexual orientation since 1998.