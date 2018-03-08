The New Hampshire House on Wednesday
approved a bill that seeks to protect transgender people from
discrimination.
House Bill 1319 cleared the House with
a 195-129 vote. The bill now heads to the Senate.
The bill would prohibit discrimination
in housing, employment and public accommodations, including
bathrooms, based on gender identity.
LGBT rights groups cheered the move.
“We thank the lawmakers who voted
today to move New Hampshire one step closer toward passing these
crucially important protections into law,” said HRC National Field
Director Marty Rouse. “No person should be fired, evicted, or
denied service just because of who they are, and it is far beyond
time that the Granite State’s non-discrimination protections
include transgender people. We call on the New Hampshire Senate to
swiftly pass this bill and send it to Governor Sununu’s desk for
his signature.”
“Granite Staters from all walks of
life have gotten the opportunity to meet their transgender neighbors
and have come to understand that HB 1319 is about making sure that
everyone has the opportunity to truly live free. We are so grateful
to the bipartisan coalition of New Hampshire House members who voted
to champion opportunity for all, and we urge the Senate to send HB
1319 to Governor Sununu’s desk,” said Freedom New Hampshire
Campaign Manager Linds Jakows.
Representative Jeanine Notter, a
Republican from Merrrimack, said that the bill would put women and
girls in danger.
"If a violent man wants to harm a
woman, all he has to do is say he identifies as a woman and he can go
wherever he pleases. Never again will there be a safe space for
women," she said. "That members of this House are voting to
put us in danger is appalling."
The bill's supporters held a rally
ahead of the vote. “Trans rights are human rights,” they
chanted.
New Hampshire has offered similar
protections based on sexual orientation since 1998.