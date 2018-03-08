Olympian Adam Rippon says he doesn't believe Vice President Mike Pence tweeting that he's for the openly gay figure skater.

Appearing on CNN's New Day, Rippon, the first openly gay American to medal at the Winter Olympics, was asked whether he had actually declined to speak to Pence ahead of the Olympics in South Korea.

Rippon said that Pence reached out to him after he criticized the vice president's opposition to LGBT rights.

“That was two weeks before the Olympics,” Rippon explained. “This came out after I did an article on what were my thoughts on Mike Pence leading the U.S. delegation. And I'm pretty sure Mike Pence didn't know who I was an hour before that article came out. And that he wanted to meet with me right after I thought was fantastic that this article got his attention, but it wasn't the right time.”

“Now is the right time. The Olympics are over.”

“What conversation would you want? What would be the goal?” host Chris Cuomo asked.

“I don't have anything personally to say to Mike Pence. The conversation isn't for me. It's for people whose lives have been changed by legislation that he's pushed,” Rippon answered.

Pence said in a tweet before the Winter Olympics directed at Rippon that he was “for you” and all the athletes. Rippon said that he found the message to be “disingenuous.”

“I think that's great, but I don't believe it, because when I go home are you still for me? Are you still for other LGBTQ Americans? Are you still for that trans man or woman that wants to join the military? Are you still for that lesbian couple that wants to get married? That's where I feel like the tweet is almost disingenuous,” Rippon said.

In a separate appearance on Bravo's Watch What Happens: Live, Rippon told host Andy Cohen that he would not compete at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

“Everyone I compete against is 18. I'm not 18. I'm falling apart,” Rippon, 28, said.



