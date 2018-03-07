The Mississippi city of Starkville on Tuesday approved a permit for an LGBT Pride parade and related events.

Tuesday's vote was a tie, with 1 abstention. Mayor Lynn Spruill cast the deciding vote to allow the March 24 event.

Aldermen previously voted 4-3 to deny the event permit, which lead to the filing of a federal lawsuit against the city of Starkville.

College students Bailey McDaniel and Emily Turner filed their lawsuit after aldermen rejected their request to hold an LGBT Pride parade.

The four aldermen who voted against the permit have refused to explain their decision.

According to the lawsuit, consideration of the women's permit was treated differently than dozens of other special event applications approved in recent years.

“This difference in process is strong evidence of viewpoint bias,” the lawsuit states.

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights group, cheered the move.

“After the Starkville Board of Aldermen shamefully denied a permit for a Pride parade, the community rallied around Starkville Pride and pushed the city to do the right thing and allow the LGBTQ community to peaceably assemble and celebrate Pride in their own community,” Rob Hill, HRC Mississippi state director, said in a statement. “HRC has been proud to work alongside Starkville Pride and community leaders to make this parade a reality, and we look forward to a successful Pride celebration in a few short weeks.”