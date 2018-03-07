Queer Eye's culture guy Karamo
Brown says the gay community is “over-sexualized.”
Netflix announced in January that it
would produce a “reimagined” Queer Eye. Netflix premiered
the reality series featuring five openly gay stylists on Wednesday,
February 7.
In an interview with Gay Times,
Brown, 39, said that dating apps are “unhealthy.”
“I think they're the worst. I think
they're horrible,” Brown
said. “It's also over-sexualizing the community. A lot of gay
guys are already over-sexualized because we go through a second
adolescence when we come out.”
Brown, who has two sons, added that the
community's over-sexualization has kept him from taking his sons to
Pride celebrations.
“I’m a grown man and I love seeing
go-go boys on a float. Cannot lie to you. I’d be a hypocrite if I
said I did not,” Brown said. “But I’m also cognizant that
because I’m making this choice to say, ‘I’m going to come out
here,’ I can no longer bring my kids who are 21 and 17 because I
don’t want them to think that this is what represents the
community.”