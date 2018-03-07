Queer Eye's culture guy Karamo Brown says the gay community is “over-sexualized.”

Netflix announced in January that it would produce a “reimagined” Queer Eye. Netflix premiered the reality series featuring five openly gay stylists on Wednesday, February 7.

In an interview with Gay Times, Brown, 39, said that dating apps are “unhealthy.”

“I think they're the worst. I think they're horrible,” Brown said. “It's also over-sexualizing the community. A lot of gay guys are already over-sexualized because we go through a second adolescence when we come out.”

Brown, who has two sons, added that the community's over-sexualization has kept him from taking his sons to Pride celebrations.

“I’m a grown man and I love seeing go-go boys on a float. Cannot lie to you. I’d be a hypocrite if I said I did not,” Brown said. “But I’m also cognizant that because I’m making this choice to say, ‘I’m going to come out here,’ I can no longer bring my kids who are 21 and 17 because I don’t want them to think that this is what represents the community.”