Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin, a Republican, has described a county clerk who refused to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples as an inspiration to “the children of America.”

Kim Davis' refusal to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples landed her five days in jail for contempt of court. The ordeal turned Davis into a Christian celebrity.

Last month, Davis released a memoir, Under God's Authority: The Kim Davis Story.

Davis is credited with writing the book with John Aman and Mat Staver of Liberty Counsel, the Christian conservative group that represented Davis in court. Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee wrote the book's foreword.

In a video narrated by Staver promoting the book, Bevin praises Davis for “her boldness [and] her conviction” in “knowing that she was right.”

“Against all the scorn, all the enmity, all the vitriol, all the nastiness, she stood firm,” Bevin said. “I think Kim Davis is without question an inspiration, not only to leaders like myself – people in the public arena and those outside the public arena – but to my children, the children of America. People, even if they disagree with her, have got to respect the fact that here is a woman who was willing to put it all on the line out of conviction for what she believed and knew to be her right as an American citizen. And her faith and her conviction in the fact that that faith was protected by the First Amendment in our Constitution – in our Bill of Rights, specifically – is something that she was willing to put front and center.”

“And if that’s not admirable, if that’s not something we would want all Americans to emulate, I don’t know what is,” he added.