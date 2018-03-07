Jim Parsons and Britney Spears will be honored at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles.

At the April 12 event, Parsons will receive the group's Stephen F. Kolzak Award. Named after the legendary casting director and LGBT rights advocate, the Stephen F. Kolzak Award is presented to “an LGBTQ media professional who has made a significant difference in promoting equality and acceptance.”

“Jim Parsons' talent, humor and impressive body of work have made him one of the most visible and beloved out LGBTQ actors today,” GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a press release. “Parsons not only proudly tells LGBTQ stories through his roles, but also works behind the camera with his husband Todd to tell LGBTQ stories that raise the bar for Hollywood and inspire acceptance.”

GLAAD previously announced that Britney Spears will receive its Vanguard Award at the event for her support of the LGBT community. Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon will also appear at the event.

(Related: Britney Spears to be honored for her LGBT advocacy.)

Parsons is best known for playing Sheldon Cooper in the CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory. Parsons earned an Emmy nomination for his role in the HBO film The Normal Heart. He'll next appear on Broadway in the revival of The Boys in the Band.