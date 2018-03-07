Jim Parsons and Britney Spears will be
honored at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Los
Angeles.
At the April 12 event, Parsons will
receive the group's Stephen F. Kolzak Award. Named after the
legendary casting director and LGBT rights advocate, the Stephen F.
Kolzak Award is presented to “an LGBTQ media professional who has
made a significant difference in promoting equality and acceptance.”
“Jim Parsons' talent, humor and
impressive body of work have made him one of the most visible and
beloved out LGBTQ actors today,” GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate
Ellis said in a press release. “Parsons not only proudly tells
LGBTQ stories through his roles, but also works behind the camera
with his husband Todd to tell LGBTQ stories that raise the bar for
Hollywood and inspire acceptance.”
GLAAD previously announced that Britney
Spears will receive its Vanguard Award at the event for her support
of the LGBT community. Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon will also
appear at the event.
Parsons is best known for playing
Sheldon Cooper in the CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory. Parsons
earned an Emmy nomination for his role in the HBO film The Normal
Heart. He'll next appear on Broadway in the revival of The
Boys in the Band.