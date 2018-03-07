Out actor Cheyenne Jackson will guest
star on the NBC sitcom Will & Grace.
According to Playbill, Jackson
will play Will's (played by Eric McCormack) first love, Michael. The
episode, titled The Beefcake and the Cake Beef, is set to air
March 15.
Michael will try to rekindle his
relationship with Will on the episode.
In the original series, Michael was
portrayed by Chris Potter during a single appearance. In the second
season episode Hey La, Hey La, My Ex-Boyfriend's Back, Michael
hires Grace (Debra Messing) to decorate his apartment.
Jackson, 42, is best known for his
guest roles on NBC's 30 Rock and Fox's Glee. He's also
appeared in three seasons of FX's horror anthology series American
Horror Story. Broadway credits include Finian's Rainbow,
Zanadu, All Shook Up and Thoroughly Modern Millie.
He played 9/11 hero Mark Bingham in the 2006 Academy Award-nominated
United 93.
Jennifer Lopez guest stars on this
week's episode of Will & Grace, playing herself and her
Shades of Blue character, Detective Harlee Santos.