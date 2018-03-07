Out actor Cheyenne Jackson will guest star on the NBC sitcom Will & Grace.

According to Playbill, Jackson will play Will's (played by Eric McCormack) first love, Michael. The episode, titled The Beefcake and the Cake Beef, is set to air March 15.

Michael will try to rekindle his relationship with Will on the episode.

In the original series, Michael was portrayed by Chris Potter during a single appearance. In the second season episode Hey La, Hey La, My Ex-Boyfriend's Back, Michael hires Grace (Debra Messing) to decorate his apartment.

Jackson, 42, is best known for his guest roles on NBC's 30 Rock and Fox's Glee. He's also appeared in three seasons of FX's horror anthology series American Horror Story. Broadway credits include Finian's Rainbow, Zanadu, All Shook Up and Thoroughly Modern Millie. He played 9/11 hero Mark Bingham in the 2006 Academy Award-nominated United 93.

Jennifer Lopez guest stars on this week's episode of Will & Grace, playing herself and her Shades of Blue character, Detective Harlee Santos.