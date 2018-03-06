British Olympic diver Tom Daley and his Oscar-winning director husband, Dustin Lance Black have revealed the sex of their baby.

The couple announced they were having a baby on Valentine's Day.

“We're gonna have a little boy,” Daley, 23, said during an appearance on Fearne Cotton's Happy Place podcast.

The couple met in 2013 and married last May.

(Related: Tom Daley, Dustin Lance Black marry at Bovey Castle in England.)

Black, 43, explained that the couple does not know who the biological father is.

“We did it in a way that we cannot know for as long as we'd like to not know,” he said.

Daley said that they wanted a child “more than anything in the world” and hopes that their baby's surrogate will be involved in the child's life.

Daily Mail columnist Richard Littlejohn criticized the couple's decision to have a baby, asking readers to “pass the sick bag.”

“When people judge about us using a surrogate, there are lots of people in this world that can't have kids, whether it's due to fertility issues or health issues, whatever it may be. I don't think there would be as much drama if it was a straight couple,” Daley said.

“I was shocked to have this response to us having a child,” Black added.