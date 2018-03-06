Actor Lee Pace has described himself as a member of the queer community.

The 38-year-old Pace is best known for playing Thranduil in The Hobbit film trilogy and Ned in the ABC fantasy drama Pushing Daisies. He plays Joe Pitt, a closeted gay Mormon who struggles with his sexuality, in the Broadway revival of Tony Kushner's Angels in America.

In a W magazine interview last week, Pace, who has not previously spoken publicly about his sexuality, appeared to begrudgingly come out, telling the interviewer that he found a question about his sexuality “intrusive.”

“I've dated men. I've dated women,” he explained. “I don't know why anyone would care. I'm an actor and I play roles. To be honest, I don't know what to say – I find your question intrusive.”

In a series of tweets, Pace said that he has always lived his life openly.

“In a recent phone interview, I was asked questions that I wasn’t expecting and found myself momentarily at a loss for the right words,” Pace messaged. “My privacy is important to me, so I protect it. When interviewed by the media, I keep the focus on my work. As a member of the queer community, I understand the importance of living openly, being counted, and happily owning who I am. That’s how I’ve always lived my life……just as it’s been important to me to portray queer characters with dignity for my entire career: A Soldier’s Girl (Showtime. 2003). The Normal Heart (Broadway. 2011). Halt and Catch Fire (AMC. 2014-2017). Angels in America. (Broadway. NOW.) Onward, with Pride.”