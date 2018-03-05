Singer and actress Cher headlined
Sydney's 40th annual Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras
after-party on Saturday.
The 71-year-old pop and gay icon
performed a 4-song set before a jubilant audience. Cher performed
All or Nothing, Believe and Strong Enough before
leaving the stage to change into an outfit similar to the one she
wore in the video for her 1989 smash hit If I Could Turn Back
Time, complete with curly black
wig and skimpy leotard.
Cher also made an impromptu appearance
during the parade, surprising parade-goers on Taylor Square to the
tune of Turn Back Time.
It was the first parade since Australia
legalized same-sex marriage in 2017.
“It's about time,” Cher said of the
marriage law.
(Related: First
gay couples wed in Australia.)
“I love that everybody is having such
a good time and there's no feeling of any kind of anger, there's no
negativity and that's what I like most,” she
added.
About 300,000 spectators watched as the
parade wound its way down Sydney's Oxford Street.