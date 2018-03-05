Out country music star Chely Wright has criticized the tone of former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee's resignation letter from the CMA board.

Huckabee resigned from the board of the Country Music Association (CMA) Foundation on Thursday, less than one day after the appointment was announced, following an outcry from the Nashville music industry.

Critics pointed to Huckabee's vocal opposition to LGBT rights and his “deep involvement” with the NRA.

In his resignation letter, Huckabee claimed that the board was “bullied” into acting: “I genuinely regret that some in the industry were so outraged by my appointment that they bullied the CMA and the Foundation with economic threats and vowed to withhold support for the programs for students if I remained.”

In an open letter posted on Facebook, Wright chided Huckabee.

"Your letter is a predictable attempt to convince folks that this is a binary choice; the battle between (your side) people of faith who care about providing schoolchildren with musical instruments and (the lefty liberals' side) affirming LGBTQ people. You're sneaky, Mike, but we've seen your colors before,” Wright wrote.

"Mike, everyone cares about music in schools. We all do. Stop trying to pretend that it’s not important to all of us or that you’re the only one who can bring this idea to the table. The CMA Foundation will continue this important part of their mission without you, I assure you. And stop using students and country music fans as pawns to validate your bigotry toward LGBTQ people and our incredible straight allies. Pitting people of faith against the equality movement is a fool's errand,” she added.

(Related: Chely Wright, Lauren Blitzer-Wright welcome twin boys.)

Jason Owen was among those who protested Huckabee's appointment. The openly gay executive heads Monument Records and Sandbox Management, which represents country music stars such as Little Big Town, Faith Hill and Kacey Musgraves.

In a letter to CMA Foundation CEO Sarah Trahern, Owen, who is raising a family with his husband, said that he could “no longer support the CMA Foundation in any way.”

Huckabee, an ordained Southern Baptist minister and a former presidential candidate, has called homosexuality a sin, called on lawmakers to ignore the Supreme Court's finding that gay and lesbian couples have a constitutional right to marry and is opposed to openly gay and transgender people serving in the military.