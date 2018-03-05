Actor David Ogden Stiers died Saturday. He was 75.

According to a tweet from his manager, Mitchell K. Stubbs, Stiers died of bladder cancer in his Newport, Oregon home.

“I am very sad to report that David died this morning March 3, 2018 peacefully at his home in Newport, Oregon after a courageous battle with bladder cancer,” Stiers wrote. “His talent was only surpassed by his heart.”

Stiers is best known for playing uppity doctor Major Charles Emerson Winchester III on CBS' long-running sitcom MASH. He received two Emmy nominations for the role. He also played the voices of Cogsworth in Beauty and the Beast, the Archdeacon in The Hunchback of Notre Dame, and Governor Ratcliffe in Pocahontas.

Stiers came out at the age of 66 in an interview with gossip-boy.com.

“I am [gay],” he said at the time. “Very proud to be so.”

Stiers explained that he kept his sexuality hidden for so long because he feared Hollywood would reject him: “Even though many have this idealistic belief that the entertainment industry [is] gay friendly. For the most part they are, but that doesn't mean for them that business does not come first.”

Alan Alda, who also starred on MASH, tweeted: “We love you, David. Goodbye.”