Out comedian Billy Eichner is headed to
Netflix with a unique stand up special.
The 39-year-old Eichner first announced
the news on Twitter.
“I'm coming out of retirement!!!”
he messaged. “Beyond excited to announce I'll be doing my first
special for Netflix. (Which could include some brand new Billy on
the Street....) More info soon.....”
The Hollywood Reporter described
the upcoming special as “a unique blend of comedy and music that
will cover politics, pop culture and may also include some brand-new
editions of his signature, Emmy-nominated Billy on the Street
segments.”
In November, Hulu canceled Difficult
People after three seasons. Difficult People featured
Eichner and Julie Klausner as two New York best friends trying to
make it in show business. But their minimal talent and lackadaisical
work ethic leaves them jaded, with only each other to cling to.
Eichner also appeared in FX's American
Horror Story: Cult and will voice Timon in the upcoming film The
Lion King.