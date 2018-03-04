Out comedian Billy Eichner is headed to Netflix with a unique stand up special.

The 39-year-old Eichner first announced the news on Twitter.

“I'm coming out of retirement!!!” he messaged. “Beyond excited to announce I'll be doing my first special for Netflix. (Which could include some brand new Billy on the Street....) More info soon.....”

The Hollywood Reporter described the upcoming special as “a unique blend of comedy and music that will cover politics, pop culture and may also include some brand-new editions of his signature, Emmy-nominated Billy on the Street segments.”

In November, Hulu canceled Difficult People after three seasons. Difficult People featured Eichner and Julie Klausner as two New York best friends trying to make it in show business. But their minimal talent and lackadaisical work ethic leaves them jaded, with only each other to cling to.

Eichner also appeared in FX's American Horror Story: Cult and will voice Timon in the upcoming film The Lion King.