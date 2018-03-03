An Oklahoma pastor has blamed school
shootings, hurricanes and acts of terrorism on marriage equality.
Pastor Bill Ledbetter of Fairview
Baptist Church in Durant, Oklahoma made the comments during a sermon
on the floor of the Oklahoma Senate on Thursday morning.
Ledbetter spoke at the invitation of
Senator Josh Brecheen, a Republican from Coalgate.
“Do we really believe that we can
tell God to get lost from our school and our halls of legislation and
there be no response?” said Ledbetter, who spoke for roughly 15
minutes. “Do we really believe we can redefine marriage from the
word of God to something in our own minds and there not be a
response?”
According to News
4, several lawmakers walked out during the prayer.
Democrats have called on Ledbetter to
apologize.
Troy Stevenson, executive director of
LGBT rights advocate Freedom Oklahoma, called Ledbetter's sermon
“disgusting.”
“This was about bigotry and vitriol
and hatred and further division in our society," said Stevenson.
"It's not just awful because it insults marriage equality, it's
awful because he is invoking the name of dead teenagers and victims
of horrible crimes around the country, and using that to further a
political agenda. It's disgusting."