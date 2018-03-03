In a The Guardian profile,
RuPaul, host of VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race, was asked whether he
would accept a post-transition transgender contestant on the show.
Now entering its 10th
season, the reality show
searches for “America's next drag superstar.”
Calling transgender
drag an “interesting area,” RuPaul explained why he probably
would not accept a post-transition contestant on the show.
“Probably
not,” RuPaul
said. “You can identify as a woman and say you're
transitioning, but it changes once you start changing your body.”
“It takes on a
different thing; it changes the whole concept of what we're doing.
We've had some girls who've had some injections in the face and maybe
a little bit in the butt here and there, but they haven't
transitioned.”
“At the core
[drag is] a social statement and a big fuck you to male-dominated
culture. So for men to do it, it's really punk rock, because it's a
real rejection of masculinity,” RuPaul added.
