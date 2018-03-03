In a The Guardian profile, RuPaul, host of VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race, was asked whether he would accept a post-transition transgender contestant on the show.

Now entering its 10th season, the reality show searches for “America's next drag superstar.”

Calling transgender drag an “interesting area,” RuPaul explained why he probably would not accept a post-transition contestant on the show.

“Probably not,” RuPaul said. “You can identify as a woman and say you're transitioning, but it changes once you start changing your body.”

“It takes on a different thing; it changes the whole concept of what we're doing. We've had some girls who've had some injections in the face and maybe a little bit in the butt here and there, but they haven't transitioned.”

“At the core [drag is] a social statement and a big fuck you to male-dominated culture. So for men to do it, it's really punk rock, because it's a real rejection of masculinity,” RuPaul added.

(Related: RuPaul, Ryan Murphy to receive stars on Hollywood Walk of Fame.)