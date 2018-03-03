James Corden, the host of CBS' The
Late Late Show, says in a new interview that he's very proud of
his show's response to President Donald Trump's ban on transgender
troops.
Trump first proposed the ban on
Twitter, then asked the Pentagon to implement it. Opponents have
temporarily blocked implementation through the courts.
In response, Corden performed a parody
to the classic song “L-O-V-E” titled “L-G-B-T.”
“How is their disruption worse than
Trump's corruption?” Corden
sings dressed in a tuxedo. “Trump wants to seem like a manly
man, overcompensating for his tiny hands. Trans vets might be
nervous, but we thank you for your service. We have love for all of
you. LGBT we love all of you.”
Speaking to UK LGBT glossy Attitude,
Corden, 39, called the parody “one of the biggest political points
we've made as a reaction to something currently happening under the
Trump administration.”
“What we always try to do is to
think, ‘What is our show’s point of view on this?’ Because you
can stand up and make a statement or you can sit on a desk and make a
statement but we’re thinking, ‘What is the way that our show can
do that?'” Corden
said.
“It was so well written. As soon as
[the writer] told us at 11am, it was a scramble to record it, find a
studio, dancers, a tux, an old-style Sixties bandstand with LGBT on
it.”
“I was very proud of it,” he added.